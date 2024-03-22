Don Lemon Tells Tamron Hall Antidepressants Helped Get Him Through CNN Firing | lovebscott.com

Don Lemon turned to pharmaceutical assistance to help deal after getting fired from CNN over the summer.

via Page Six:

Lemon also told Tamron Hall on her show Thursday that he has experimented with alternative drugs to treat depression under the supervision of his doctor.

The former CNN anchor — whose new show was just axed from Elon Musk’s platform, X — told Hall, “I have suffered from depression. I take an antidepressant now.”

He also shared, “It helped me get through the summer after… being fired. I do talk therapy now, but my doctor has also done guided therapy with me on drugs.”

Lemon announced last week that Musk abruptly canceled his new show on X after he interviewed the tech mogul as his first guest. The Tesla whiz apparently did not like how it went.

“He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him,” the former CNN anchor had explained in a lengthy statement on the social media platform last week.

We’re told Lemon was emotional when he first came out on Hall’s show.

“He was crying and happy to see how Tamron rebounded after NBC, and he’s still emotional about everything,” a source told Page Six.

Hall exited NBC News and MSNBC in 2017 after a decade at the network, we exclusively reported at the time, after her show, “Today’s Take” with Al Roker, was canceled.

Despite Musk ending the partnership with the former CNN veteran, Lemon claimed at Hall’s show that, “Elon Musk was never his boss. He said he never worked for Musk,” a source said.

Lemon also addressed The Post’s report on his list of wild demands to join X, saying it was, “an obvious distraction” and “not true.”

In a document previously obtained by The Post, Lemon asked for an $8 million salary, a Cybertruck and equity and veto power over the sites’ news policies, among other requests.

His agent and a spokesperson adamantly denied it.

But Hall described it all as a shrewd business move, and quipped she would’ve asked for “a fleet of Teslas,” if she was negotiating with Musk.

“Closed mouths don’t get fed,” she added.

“But here’s the thing, you’re right,” Lemon conceded. “When people negotiate all the time — and maybe they’re not used to talent negotiations. I’m not saying that any of that’s true. But people ask for a lot of things. That doesn’t mean you’re going to get it. If you don’t ask, you’re not going to get it.”

We have a feeling Don will end up just fine.