Prince Harry Addresses Speculation About Marriage with Meghan Markle: ‘We’ve Apparently Divorced 10 Times’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, clearly avoids rumors about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

While attending The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit Wednesday, Harry emphasized that the constant attention on his marriage is “definitely not a good thing.”

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” he said while at the event, per People. “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’”

Although the “Spare” author is used to the media frenzy, he noted that he feels “sorry” for the online trolls that are invested in his marriage to the “Suits” alum.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry — who tied the knot with Markle in 2018 — added.

“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

The father of two even apologized to NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who was interviewing him, for how he might also fall victim to the frenzy following their public conversation.

Harry said that he had “no doubt” the interview “will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly.”

“For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault,” Markle’s husband playfully said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Harry emphasized that the online rumors can be “dangerous” over time.

“I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people,” Prince William’s younger brother said.

“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time.”

Harry’s comments on the rumors come after he and Markle, 43, were spotted at events without each other in recent weeks.

On Nov. 14, the Duchess of Sussex attended the launch of her pal Kadi Lee and Myka Harris’ Highbrow Hippie haircare line and was spotted dancing without Harry.

Nearly one week later, it was revealed that Harry, who serves as the Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, would be hosting a charity event on Dec. 10 without Markle.

On Oct. 5, the “Deal or No Deal” alum stunned in a red dress while attending the Children’s Hospital LA Gala solo.

Markle and Harry met in July 2016 and share son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

via: Page Six

