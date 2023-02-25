Prime Video's 'Swarm' Trailer Dropped! See What The Buzz Is All About [Video]

There’s a buzz like no other building behind the upcoming Swarm, which marks Donald Glover’s latest televisionary experience.

via: BET

Amazon Studios has just released the trailer for their highly anticipated new series, Swarm, set to premiere on March 17 exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. The show, created by co-executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, is set between 2016-2018 and follows the story of Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who embarks on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Fishback has been making waves in the industry with her performances in various films and television shows. She is best known for her roles in The Deuce, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris will also be guest starring in Swarm as Dre’s sister Marissa and Marissa’s boyfriend Khalid. Other notable guest stars include Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Janine Nabers, one of the co-creators of Swarm, serves as the showrunner for the series. Meanwhile, Donald Glover directed the pilot episode. Other executive producers include Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer. Fishback also serves as a producer for the show.

Swarm is set to make its premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas on March 10. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Gilga.

Check out the trailer below.