If you’re taking meds to protect your sexual health, you should also protect your skin. Some prescription drugs crank up your skin’s sensitivity to sunlight. According to PubMed Central, some antibiotics, NSAIDs and a handful of antivirals can make skin react to UV light. That reaction ranges from an exaggerated sunburn to a phototoxic or photoallergic dermatitis. Public health guidance flags photosensitizing drugs and advises avoiding intense sun, using sunscreen, and wearing protective clothing when on those meds.

Many PrEP users worry about skin reactions — a reasonable concern. If you’re seeking PrEP, STI testing, or telehealth, MSTR has become a buzzy sexual-health telemedicine provider, offering online consultations, at-home lab tests, insurance navigation, and discreet PrEP delivery. Research remains limited, but so far the outlook for PrEP users looks positive.

Here’s the tea on PrEP, doxy-PEP, and sun sensitivity — what’s likely, what’s rare, and how to protect your health.

Sun safety tips for PrEP users.

If you’re taking oral PrEP, the good news is that photosensitivity is not a commonly reported side effect, according to the CDC. However, that doesn’t mean reactions can never happen. Doxycycline — the antibiotic used for doxy-PEP — has a well-established link to photosensitivity. A PubMed Central report revealed that doxycycline can produce phototoxic reactions that range from mild sunburn sensations to larger photodermatitis outbreaks.

But there is hope. These seven practical, sun-safety tips for people who take PrEP or DoxyPEP — and honestly, they’re smart moves for everyone.

1. Use high-quality sunscreen

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on any exposed skin daily, and reapply it at least every two hours or immediately after swimming or heavy sweating. Apply generously — a shot glass’ worth for full-body coverage — and don’t forget often-missed spots like ears, the back of the neck, and the tops of the feet. Even on cloudy days, ultraviolet rays can penetrate and trigger medication-related photosensitivity, so daily protection matters.

2. Opt for UPF-rated clothing

Wear UPF-rated clothing when possible, choosing tightly woven fabrics, long sleeves, and long pants to physically block ultraviolet rays. A wide-brim hat shields your face, ears, and neck — areas prone to reactions when you take photosensitizing drugs such as doxycycline. Sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them are a must. Layer lightweight, breathable pieces to stay cool while covered.

3. Stay cool and shaded whenever possible

Seek shade during peak ultraviolet hours, roughly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and schedule outdoor activities for early morning or late afternoon whenever feasible. If you use DoxyPEP, treat midday sun like a high-risk window because doxycycline can intensify skin reactions to UV exposure. Use trees, umbrellas, or built shade structures to limit direct sunlight.

4. Monitor any skin changes

Monitor your skin daily for any unusual redness, burning sensations, swelling, blistering, or raised patches in sun-exposed areas, especially after taking DoxyPEP or starting a new medication. If you notice sudden or worsening symptoms, remove yourself from further sun exposure and contact your healthcare provider promptly for assessment. Take clear photographs with dates to document the reaction, and keep a short journal noting when you dosed and when symptoms began.

5. Avoid artificial sun exposure

Skip tanning beds entirely because they emit concentrated UVA radiation that penetrates deeply and markedly increases the risk of phototoxic reactions when combined with certain medications. Tanning devices can produce blistering, severe sunburn-like responses in photosensitized people and elevate long-term risks such as premature aging and skin cancer.

