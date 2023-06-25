Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Sex of 1st Baby Together [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to welcome their little rock star.

via: US Weekly

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, uploaded an Instagram video from their sex reveal party on Saturday, June 24. In the clip, the drummer played his kit while the Kardashians star sat on his lap and gave him a kiss. Amid the drumroll, blue confetti was shot into the sky to signify that their first child together will be a boy.

The couple, who got married in 2022 after more than one year of dating, announced in June that they are expanding their family. Kardashian, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, shared the exciting news by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” during a Blink-182 concert in California.

Barker, for his part, is already the father of son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer, who was married to Moakler, 38, from 2004 to 2008, has also remained a father figure to his ex-wife’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.