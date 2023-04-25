Pregnancy Blues: Chrisean Rock, ‘I Wish I Wasn’t Pregnant’ [Video]

Chrisean Rock said she wished she wasn’t pregnant during an Instagram live. Blueface’s girlfriend and mother of their unborn child revealed her motherhood journey wasn’t what she thought it would be. She recently described her pregnancy as “exhausting.”

“I wish I wasn’t pregnant. I was excited at first, but now, it’s like — it’s exhausting. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m probably not in the mood for none of the baby traditions and sh*t.”

Earlier this month, Blue and Rock revealed potential baby names. In addition, Chrisean wrote a sweet letter to her unborn baby. She said, “Hey sweet angel I can’t wait till u get here. You gon help me be the best me. I’m looking forward to you bud [pregnant emoji] … the fact it’s precious to know you right here with me is beautiful.”

In March, Blueface’s mom accused Chrisean of “faking” her pregnancy. Karlissa Saffold said online, “She holding it out too [sic] far that belly look 6 months pregnant.” Karlissa then advised Chrisean to allow her to pull up to the ultrasound.

Chrisean also caught heat for smoking weed while pregnant. The footage was captured while she was outside of King Of Diamonds in Miami. Blueface defended Rock and Tweeted, “Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger.” In another message, he said, “I’m only tweeting the truth whether it’s In her favor or not I’m not bias.”

It’s not clear how far along Rock is, buy in January, she broke the baby news. Hoping everyone’s mental is in a good space.