Prayers Up: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett's 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns in Swimming Pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter Arrayah died after drowning in a pool on Sunday.

via: ABC News

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when officer’s arrived at the NFL player’s home after receiving a call reporting that a child had fallen into a swimming pool on the premises, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by ESPN.

Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett, was subsequently taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later despite life saving measures that were taken following the incident, authorities said.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement released on social media. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

While authorities did not disclose details around the circumstances of the drowning, they did confirm that the investigation remains open and that the incident was “purely accidental.”

“”It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” according to the Tampa Police Department’s statement obtained by ESPN.

Arrayah Bennett was the youngest of Shaquil Barrett’s four children in the family.

Retired quarterback Tom Brady sent his condolences to the Barrett family on social media on Sunday night saying “The Brady’s love you” to the family.

Shaquil Barrett, 30, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl player who has played for the Denver Broncos and is currently entering his fifth season playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 but would go on to lead the NFL in sacks with 19.5 in 2019. His 2022 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles tendon.

The Tampa Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.

We send our condolences to the Barrett family.