Prayers Up: Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital While Battling Flu: ‘It’s Worse Than COVID’ [Video]

Tamar Braxton was taken to an Atlanta hospital by ambulance this week after she thought “God was taking me home.”

via: Page Six

“This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post,” the “All the Way Home” singer wrote on Instagram Friday, adding that she had to be “taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE” one day after going holiday shopping with her friends.

“[I] needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!” she added.

“yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications.”

Braxton, 45, then urged her followers to “please be careful” while they are out during this holiday season.

“I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious I love y’all for real,” she concluded.

In the Instagram post, the four-time Grammy-nominated musician shared a carousel of videos and pictures of her having fun with her friends, sitting in the hospital bed and one clip of her getting a breathing treatment.

While Braxton is now out of the hospital and on the road to recovery, some of her close friends and family sent their love and support in the comments section of her post.

“Praying for a quick recovery! Love you…,” her former “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon wrote

“Love you. Get well soon Tamar.,” her mom, Evelyn Braxton, commented.

“Awwww babe speedy recovery my prayers are up!” former “Family Matters” actress Cherie Johnson added.

Braxton is mom to 9-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Sending prayers to Tamar for a speedy recovery.