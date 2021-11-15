‘Power Book IV:’ Starz Drops Trailer & Release Date For Third Spin-Off [Photo + Video]

Tommy is BACK! Joseph Sikora returns for the latest chapter of Power, coming in 2022. ‘Power Book IV: Force‘ finds Tommy making somewhat of a new life in a totally new city… this time in Chicago.

via: The Blast

Starz hit series “Power” was a huge success, to say the least. The crime drama garnered critical acclaim from the moment it premiered up until its final and sixth season.

As expected, the Starz network, in conjunction with whiz rapper turned producer 50 Cent, co-producer Courtney A. Kemp and other partners teased an announcement that assured fans that this was not the end.

They promised new spinoffs to continue the power series and thrill fans all the way. While being true to their words, the team has released two out of the four promised spinoffs titled “Power Book II: Ghost” and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

However, the third installment, “Power Book IV: Force,” is what most fans would want to see. The curiosity to know the final story of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) has kept them anxious all this while.

Fans need not worry any longer about the release date of the fourth installment of the franchise. Recently, the Starz network disclosed that the upcoming crime drama premiere date is slated for February 6, 2021, at 9 PM ET.

In the official description for the series, the network also gave more details to fans on what to expect when it is finally released.

It detailed the story behind Tommy’s departure from his past life in New York to seek calmer pastures. While trying to figure out his future, he stopped at Chicago for some unfinished business— that had remained unresolved for decades.

According to the statement, several unexpected events pushed Tommy into the drug game again, and this time, he was placed between the two biggest rivals in the city. Unsurprisingly, Tommy utilized his newcomer status to his advantage, browbeating his way on a new quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Fans of the franchise know Tommy as the lifelong friend and criminal collaborator of the deceased “Power” star James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). His return in “Power Book IV: Force” is truly a sight for sore eyes.

In addition to the official description for the upcoming series, Starz released a trailer to whet fans’ appetite. The barely minute-long video opened with Tommy driving his infamous blue 1960sr Mustang on an unknown spot in Chicago, where he blew it to smithereens.

In a way, it indicated a fresh new start for the hot-tempered gangster as he navigates his life after New York. A later scene showed him being advised not to stick around Chicago. Predictably, he stayed back and seemed to delve into his old habits of violence.

With the release date scheduled for early next year, fans can expect to enjoy ten episodes of Tommy running riot on their screens. Whether or not the series would cross over with season two of its counterpart, “Power Book II: Ghost” is a yet to be confirmed possibility.

A likelihood of a crossover is plausible as the two shows run in the same timeline but just different cities.

Check out the trailer for the latest addition to the Power universe.