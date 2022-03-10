‘Power Book IV: Force’ Renewed For Season Two On Starz [Video]

Tommy Egan’s stay in the Windy City has been extended.

via: Hot97

Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for season two on Starz. The revelation comes one week after 50 Cent put the network on blast for not renewing the show. Fif threatened to leave Starz over the matter, but now it’s seemingly resolved.

Deadline reports Force will have a new showrunner in the new season. Gary Lennon (Power, Hightown) is taking over as showrunner/executive producer. Series creator Robert Munic, won’t be involved with the new season.

President and CEO at Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch said, “Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city.” He continued,

“We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Season one of Force is still currently airing. No release date of the second season, we’ll keep you updated.