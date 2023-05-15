'Power Book II: Ghost' Stars React To Final Episodes Leak [Photos]

Leaks are a plague on pop culture, whether for the early spoilers or for ruining the surprise element and intended rollout for fans in any medium. Moreover, the final two episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” leaked online, and social media had a field day reacting.

via: AceShowbiz

In response to the leak, “Power Book II: Ghost” stars and collaborators took to their social media account to express their surprise and frustration. Executive producer 50 Cent was among those who ranted over the leak. Blasting the network, the rapper wrote on Instagram, “Give it up for the only network that leaks its biggest shows. Great work guys!”

Woody McClain, who plays Cane on the series, joked, “Feeling like Cane cause i know who leaked.” Brayden Weston depicter Gianni Paolo, meanwhile, commented, “This the dude who previously leaked the episodes to mess with our massive ratings.. Anyway.”

Fans also took to social media to react to the leak. “Y’all might as well leak Ghost power book II season 4 then,” one fan said. “Y’all MF’s are stingy as hell with that Power episode 9 leak. I can’t believe this s**t. Somebody send me the link please. Lol.”

Y’all might as well leak Ghost power book II season 4 then ????? — shumiima2 ? (@shumiiiima2) May 12, 2023

Y’all MF’s are stingy as hell with that Power episode 9 leak. I can’t believe this shit. Somebody send me the link please. lol ? #PowerBookGhost #PowerBookIIGhost #PowerBookII #Starz — Austin (@A_Riggo24) May 12, 2023

“Me avoiding all the leaks and spoilers from the last 2 episodes of Power #PowerGhost,” another fan added. Someone commented, “Power is the only series that consistently leaks from year to year it never fails. S**t is the mixtape of television #PowerGhost #PowerBook2.”

Me avoiding all the leaks and spoilers from the last 2 episodes of Power #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/gGEbMP9KJu — Itata (@Itata_9) May 12, 2023

Power is the only series that consistently leaks from year to year it never fails. Shit is the mixtape of television #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 — Rudy ?? Magic (@Airtight_Magic) May 12, 2023

Thankfully, it seems like the leaked episodes won’t literally be the last episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost”. Back in January, it was reported that Starz renewed the show for a fourth season.