'Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood got his final rose.

The Bachelor alum took to Instagram Sunday morning to share some snapshots from the lavish ceremony, which was part of a three-day celebration of their union, People reports.

Underwood, 31, captioned the post with a sweet and simple message, writing, “The Brown-Underwoods May 13th 2023.”

The gorgeous ceremony also saw some of the pair’s famous friends in attendance — including actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, who shared some snapshots to the event to her Instagram Story.

She posted a photo of herself in a white gown, standing under a shade umbrella, and wrote, “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast.”

She followed that post up with a pic of her hugging Underwood and Brown, and added, “The grooms approved.”

Underwood and Brown — a political strategist — have been dating since the summer of 2021, and the pair has continually taken to social media to pay tribute to each other and their love.

Underwood came out as gay in April 2021. The former football player’s journey was documented during his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton. In November, Underwood confirmed that he was seeing someone, and while it was serious, he wanted to keep it private.

“I’ve learned this new thing since I did The Bachelor — it’s called boundaries,” Underwood quipped of his decision to stay mum about his relationship. “I finally put some up.”

The couple later shared the news that they were engaged in February 2022, posting the news to Instagram, with a picture of him and his man.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” Underwood wrote. Brown also shared the news with a picture of him and Underwood popping champagne.

Underwood spoke with ET’s Denny Directo in March 2022 and explained why he and Brown wouldn’t be tying the knot on TV.

“That’s a hard no, no matter what the dollar amount is,” Underwood insisted. “I’ve been there, done that with my life, and there’s moments now that I’m keeping private.”

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!