‘Power Book: II’ Actor Reveal 50 Cent Initially Cast T.I. to Play Method Man’s Character in Starz Drama [Video]

Fans may be floored to find out T.I. was once considered for a role in 50 Cent’s “Power” universe.

Over the past two years, defense attorney Davis MacLean (played by Method Man) has become a beloved character on 50 Cent’s hit series Power Book: II. But according to Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston on the Starz drama, another A-list rapper was originally cast in the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s role.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Paolo revealed that Fif initially cast T.I. to play the role of MacLean, before replacing him with Meth, perhaps due to an alleged beef.

“I heard…this is a rumor, I can’t confirm,” Paolo shared. “T.I. was supposed to play Method Man’s character. I don’t know if there was beef or something happened, but he never ended up playing him, and Meth was Davis MacLean.”

Paolo’s co-star Michael Rainey confirmed Gianni’s rumor, sharing that the casting happened “early in the production before we started filming.” Paolo added, “We showed up to set, and Method was there. They didn’t tell us.”

When asked if T.I. would’ve done a better job portraying McLean, Paolo and Rainey didn’t waste time defending their fellow co-star. “No shot,” they agreed.

Rainey went on to explain how 50’s authority on set establishes a good energy on set.

“If there was to even be a beef on set, 50 would come to set and that shit would be squashed.”

