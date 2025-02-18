BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Strip clubs featuring dolls of all shapes and sizes are popping up across the U.S. These venues serve as spaces where transgender individuals can perform, connect with their communities, and thrive in supportive environments. For those looking to support transgender performers while enjoying a lively night out, here are five popping hotspots.

5 Trans Strip Clubs You Should Know

1. Jolene

In 2019, Los Angeles witnessed the launch of Jolene, a monthly strip event dedicated to celebrating transgender women. The showcase, created by EthicalDrvgs, provides a platform for trans women to perform in a supportive and affirming space.

“It started as a space primarily for trans women to dance,” EthicalDrvgs told Folx Health. “You hear a lot about girls, like Trace Lysette, who used to dance in clubs, often in stealth mode. But dancing stealth can be scary because the moment you start getting clocked, that’s when you start to fear for your life.”

2. Club Cobra

Located in Burbank, Calif., Club Cobra has been a staple of Los Angeles’ nightlife for more than two decades. Known for its LGBTQIA+-friendly atmosphere and carefree vibes, the club has built a reputation as a go-to destination for diverse entertainment. One of its most popular events is “Transfix,” a weekly Thursday night party designed for the transgender community and their supporters. Doors open at 10 p.m., with performances by transgender artists, dancers, and influencers.

3. Hush Night

Atlanta’s Hush Night brings high-energy performances from transgender women to the city’s lit nightlife scene. Held every Thursday and Sunday, the event showcases talent from across the country, drawing a diverse audience that includes both LGBTQIA+ individuals and straight patrons. Established in 2016 by organizer Lenox, Hush Night was created to fill a gap in Atlanta’s vibrant strip club scene, providing a dedicated space for trans performers to shine.

4. Alejandro’s Night

Alejandro’s Night, hosted monthly at Precinct DTLA (downtown Los Angeles), is a strip show that centers on transgender, non-binary, and gender-fluid performers. The event, named after Lady Gaga’s “Alejandro,” takes place on the second Wednesday of every month. Each show features a diverse lineup of performers united by their identities as queer, trans, two-spirit, and non-binary entertainers.

5. All Dolled Up

“All Dolled Up”, New York City’s first trans-only strip club experience, was created in 2023. Curated by artist Ruby Zarsky and produced by the underground nightlife collective Unter, the initiative was born out of a need to challenge hiring policies in mainstream strip clubs that often prevent trans women from being employed as dancers. And while “All Dolled Up” was a one-night pop-up event, it sparked conversations about inclusivity and representation in the adult entertainment industry.

6. Plastic Paradise

Plastic Paradise is Zarsky’s second venture into trans-inclusive entertainment spaces, following the success of “All Dolled Up.” The New York strip club gives patrons a chance to enjoy stage shows and connect with trans women performers in an environment that celebrates diversity.

These spaces are more than just good vibes and exciting performances — they’re symbolic. The rise of transgender performers means greater representation in spaces that were once exclusive. For dancers and entertainers, these strip clubs provide a platform where trans women can thrive both professionally and personally.

Which of these trans strip clubs would you try? Comment below!