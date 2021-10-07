Pooh Shiesty Reportedly Facing Life In Prison + Shows Meek Mill Love From Behind Bars [Photo + Video]

Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Florida.

via: Hot97

An updated surrounding Pooh Shiesty’s gun charge has surfaced this morning.

Reportedly, Pooh Shiesty is facing a maximum of 20 years each for “Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Violent Crime and Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy.” XXL claims the rapper is also facing a maximum life sentence for “Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.” The report states that his trial will begin on Oct. 25.

Shiesty shared a message to his fans he says, “live from the cell, mane. Go tune into the mothaf*ckin’ BET Awards. We got big nominations,” he said, referring to nods for Song Of The Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Best Featured Verse for Lil Durk’s 16 on “Back In Blood.”

“Shout out to Meek Mill, mane. Real n***a,” he added.

The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers.

When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery.

n a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle.