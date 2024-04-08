Police Determine John Amos Is Not A Victim Of Elder Abuse After Repeated Claims From His Daughter | lovebscott.com

The investigation into allegations of neglect regarding John Amos’ care has been closed.

via: Decider

TMZ confirmed the news this morning, reporting that the Los Angeles Police Department spoke to parties on both sides of the matter and officially closed the investigation, finding no wrongdoing and declaring there was not enough evidence to bring charges against anyone.

In June 2023, Shannon Amos claimed that her father John, 84, was a victim of “elder abuse and financial exploitation” and that her brother, K.C., was not providing adequate care for their father.

At the time, Shannon contacted the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and alleged that her father had spent time in an intensive care unit and was not receiving the proper care he needed.

While Amos denied the claims, telling People at the time that he was never in the ICU, the allegations were brought up once again when Shannon called Adult Protective Services this spring, per TMZ. APS then sent the case to the LAPD, who launched the investigation that was recently closed.

Amos, who is best know for his roles in Good Times and Roots, once again publicly denied that he was being abused, calling the claims “false and unmerited” in a statement shared with People last month.

While speaking to the outlet in December 2023, John said he and Shannon have an “acrimonious” relationship.

“We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there,” he told People at the time.