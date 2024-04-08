Terrance Howard Talks About His Lawsuit Against CAA [Video] | lovebscott.com

Terrance Howard Talks About His Lawsuit Against CAA [Video]

Back in December “Empire” star Terrence Howard announced that he was suing CAA for breach of fiduciary duty, saying the talent agency allegedly asked him to take a lower salary for the popular show.

As we all know Howard played music mogul Lucious Lyon for six seasons of the Fox drama.

In the initial legal filling, Howard’s stated CAA also represented the producers of “Empire” in a package deal that was lucrative for the agency. The agency did not act in his best interest by pushing for a higher salary because it had a profit participation stake through its package, so CAA had an interest in maximizing the total profit that 20th TV realized on the series.

Then in February CAA sought to have the case dismissed. The CAA lawyers maintain that Howard’s allegations are barred by the statute of limitations.

During an interview with Straighttalkphanee, the actor talks about his lawsuit against CAA, his new project and more.

You can watch clips and the full interview below.

