Terrance Howard Talks About His Lawsuit Against CAA [Video] | lovebscott.com

Back in December “Empire” star Terrence Howard announced that he was suing CAA for breach of fiduciary duty, saying the talent agency allegedly asked him to take a lower salary for the popular show.

As we all know Howard played music mogul Lucious Lyon for six seasons of the Fox drama.

In the initial legal filling, Howard’s stated CAA also represented the producers of “Empire” in a package deal that was lucrative for the agency. The agency did not act in his best interest by pushing for a higher salary because it had a profit participation stake through its package, so CAA had an interest in maximizing the total profit that 20th TV realized on the series.

Then in February CAA sought to have the case dismissed. The CAA lawyers maintain that Howard’s allegations are barred by the statute of limitations.

During an interview with Straighttalkphanee, the actor talks about his lawsuit against CAA, his new project and more.

You can watch clips and the full interview below.

Terrence Howard explains why he's suing CAA (Creative Artists Agency), and says he's owed $120 million because of a package deal CAA had with Fox, which resulted in him getting paid $325,000 an episode for "Empire," while the "The Big Bang Theory" cast was paid $2 million to $3… pic.twitter.com/rOiPxiKWSO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 7, 2024

Terrence Howard reveals he was forced out of retirement after paying millions to defend himself in a criminal tax investigation case, and calls out Disney/Fox for using his image from "Hustle & Flow" for the "Empire" logo without his permission and making over $100 million… pic.twitter.com/d7MG7a7z82 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 8, 2024