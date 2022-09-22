PnB Rock Laid to Rest in Philadelphia

PnB Rock was laid to rest in his hometown of Philadelphia yesterday (Sept. 21).

via: HipHopDX

The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.

The funeral was attended by XXXTentacion‘s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, with the two rappers previously collaborating on songs such as “MIDDLE CHILD,” “SMASH!” and “Bad Vibes Forever.”

In the days following his death, PnB Rock’s brother, PnB Meen, claimed Los Angeles officials were making it difficult to recover his body and wasn’t sure when the funeral would take place.

“We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen wrote on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”

Janazah is a Muslim funeral practice that involves an individual being buried within 24 hours of their passing. According to TMZ, PnB Rock’s mother flew from Philly to Los Angeles as soon as she learned of his death, identifying her son and demanding the medical examiner release Rock’s corpse that day to honor their religious funeral ritual.

The examiner allegedly refused and said his body couldn’t be released as it was part of an ongoing murder investigation. Sources claimed an argument between PnB Rock’s mother and the medical examiner grew so heated that police were called to the premises to de-escalate. Rock’s body was reportedly ready to be released on Friday (September 16).

PnB Rock was shot and killed on September 12 at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Captain Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that when the suspected shooter entered the restaurant, he immediately pulled out a firearm and demanded jewelry from the rapper.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.

RIP