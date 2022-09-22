  1. Home
Cheating on Nia Long? Social Media Reacts to Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair with Staff Member

September 22, 2022 10:14 AM PST

As news broke that Celtics coach Ime Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” the internet collectively reacted to the fact that by having said relationship, Ime appears to have been cheating on the illustrious Nia Long.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B. Scott (@bscott)

Needless to say — the community is NOT pleased. Take a look at some of social media’s best reactions below:

It’s been a bad week for cheaters.

Tags:Ime UdokaNia Long