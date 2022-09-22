Cheating on Nia Long? Social Media Reacts to Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair with Staff Member

As news broke that Celtics coach Ime Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” the internet collectively reacted to the fact that by having said relationship, Ime appears to have been cheating on the illustrious Nia Long.

Needless to say — the community is NOT pleased. Take a look at some of social media’s best reactions below:

Cheating while you got Nia long at the crib is a bigger L than losing in the finals with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) September 22, 2022

Nia Long AINT NEVER been in the news for ANYTHING BUT HER WORK, black women finna send something after him.. & it ain’t God. — ? (@JALKALDEN) September 22, 2022

Everyone consoling Nia Long after the Ime Udoka news pic.twitter.com/l0cWK1zbHa — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 22, 2022

How the breakup argument is going between Ime Udoka & Nia Long right now… pic.twitter.com/MrQngP5xXj — Orlando Valentino (@OVeezyy) September 22, 2022

Cheating on Nia Long? End of days has to be upon us. Because ain’t NO WAY. — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) September 22, 2022

If Ime cheated on Nia Long with a white woman Boston might be the safest place for him — myles brown (@mdotbrown) September 22, 2022

Can’t even cap bruh cheating on Nia Long is absolutely ludicrous…as a player i wouldn’t listen to NOTHING he say to me ever again? — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals. I’ve never seen an L worse than this one. — Austin Konenski (@Austin_Kone05) September 22, 2022

Cheating on Nia Long is not something a sane man does. Ime Udoka must’ve gotten CTE from coaching Al Horford — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) September 22, 2022

how Ime Udoka did Nia Long pic.twitter.com/7SbAG9UB0l — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 22, 2022

All of twitter looking at Ime after it came out he cheated on Nia Long pic.twitter.com/jWURDqAnLt — Harrison Davis (@harrison13davis) September 22, 2022

loss the finals & Nia Long the same yrpic.twitter.com/n7Ho9oX5dv https://t.co/hqljsJdw0n — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) September 22, 2022

Adam Levine cheated on his Victoria Secrets Model wife. Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira. And now, Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long. If a man wants to cheat, he will do it regardless of how beautiful or amazing their wives & children homes are. pic.twitter.com/HtmdkIwBtO — TV Fanatic??? (@TvKhaleesi) September 22, 2022

It’s been a bad week for cheaters.