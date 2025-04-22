Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Marries Longtime Girlfriend Bry Burrows

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reveals he and his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows have tied the knot.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback — who is Men’s Health magazine’s May/June 2025 cover story — revealed to the outlet that he and Burrows tied the knot this spring. While doing an interview for the story, he told the magazine that by the time the feature was published, “You can call her my wife.”

According to Men’s Health, the 26-year-old athlete came to the interview with a crumbled-up pink Post-It note in his pocket with a sweet message from his now-wife that read: “You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.”

Hurts and Burrows initially announced their engagement in an Essence feature in September 2024 alongside a set of engagement photos on the beach. In one photo, the pair — who both wore white — could be seen holding hands while they beamed at the camera. They were surrounded by candles, and a violinist could be seen playing in the background.

In a second picture, the couple could be seen embracing as they looked out at the view of the sunset. Burrows flashed a large, sparkling diamond ring as she rested her hand on his back.

The newlyweds were first linked in January 2023 when Burrows joined the professional football player on the field to celebrate his team’s NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. Hurts told Essence in April 2023 that while he was “not married or anything like that,” he considered himself “spoken for.”

“I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now,” he added at the time.

Since then, Burrows has been spotted cheering on Hurts at several other Eagles’ games including the team’s opening game against the Green Bay Packers in September 2024 and at the 2025 Super Bowl, where the pair shared a kiss after the Eagles’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL quarterback told Essence that the pair had been dating on and off since they met at the University of Alabama.

In college, Hurts led the Crimson Tide to national and conference championships, and Burrows was a member of the school’s MBA Case Team. She helped the Crimson Tide win the 2019 SEC Championship, and has called the win “one of my most memorable moments of grad school.”

The pair were also in the Greek system, as Burrows is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Hurts is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Burrows graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2017 before earning an MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business, while Hurts left the school in early 2019 to play his senior season at Oklahoma. Burrows most recently worked in tech as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM, according to her since-deleted LinkedIn.

