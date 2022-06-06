Phaedra Parks Throws Shade at Kandi Burruss & the Rest of the 'RHOA' Ladies [Video]

Phaedra Parks stopped by ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ and talked about her experience filming for Bravo’s upcoming ‘The Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.’

She also talked about her time on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and how she feels about Kandi Burruss now.

When guest-host Michael Rappaport asked Phaedra about Kandi, she responded,

“I’ve seen her out, but, you know I don’t–I mean, Kandi’s a great businesswoman. But that was six years ago.”

She added,

“As you well know, I’m yachting in Dubai, so I’ll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic.”

The shade! If you haven’t heard, Phaedra filmed one scene for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ with actual cast member Caroline Brooks and makes a brief appearance in the show’s trailer.

Phaedra says she spends time in Dubai because she has a company selling sea moss as well as an ‘electronics’ company there.

Interesting. See the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B. Scott (@bscott)