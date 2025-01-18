Phaedra Parks Says Filming ‘RHOA’ with ‘Forgettable’ Drew Sidora Was ‘Not Pleasurable’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 16 may not be on air just yet, but the drama is already boiling between Phaedra Parks and Drew Sidora.

Parks told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that filming the forthcoming installment of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” with Drew Sidora did not bring her joy.

“I mean, I had never worked with Drew. I know her [estranged] husband [Ralph Pittman] fairly well, but I had never had the pleasure of working with her — and I don’t know if it was pleasurable at all,” said the reality TV icon, who recently teamed up with Silk and hosted the almondmilk company’s “Cereal Liar” pop-up event in New York City.

Parks went on to call Sidora “just forgettable,” suggesting that the “Step Up” actress didn’t bring much to the unscripted hit.

“And the objective of any ‘Housewife’ is to be unforgettable,” explained the attorney, who rejoined the “RHOA” cast toward the end of production, following Kenya Moore’s early exit from Season 16 in the summer of 2024.

“And I just, I mean … I didn’t see a lot of memorable moments [from Sidora].”

Parks did acknowledge that Sidora had at least one memorable moment “at the end” of filming — but teased that the purported incident didn’t do much for the “I Did It to Me” singer’s reputation.

“And that’s what really made me suss her out as the serial liar [of the season],” said Parks, tying the conversation back to her “Cereal Liar” collab with Silk.

Parks’ good pal Porsha Williams — who also made a return to “RHOA” after several seasons off — has hinted that she found herself at odds with Sidora as cameras rolled, too.

When asked for the reason why the ladies were rubbed the wrong way by Sidora, Parks elaborated on the “not pleasurable” experience of working alongside her.

“She’s just tardy. She’s late for the party. She’s just late for the party — I mean, literally and figuratively. And I’m just there for the tail-end of the show, so I didn’t have the entire season to really gauge what she’s done since day one,” she told “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

“But my experience with her at the end was not pleasurable.”

The feeling seems to be mutual as Sidora clapped back at Parks when she caught wind of her shade online.

“She filmed 2 days chile,” she wrote in a since-deleted X post on Thursday before referencing Parks’ ongoing tension with BFF-turned-nemesis Kandi Burruss — who left “RHOA” prior to Parks’ reprisal: “Don’t make me call Kandi.”

For now, Parks is focused on her partnership with Silk — and spotlighting data that shows almond milk is potentially more popular that its dairy counterpart.

“I had such an awesome time hosting the ‘Cereal Liar’ event. It’s all about catching these serial liars because it’s been shown that almond milk is much more popular than dairy,” she shared. “We even did a lie detector test to prove it!”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 16, which features a mix of OG stars and new cast members.

