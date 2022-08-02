Phaedra Parks Lobbies for Full-Time 'RHODubai' Role, Says She Can Bring 'The Ratings'

Phaedra Parks is ready to return to ‘Real Housewives’ — full-time.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum tells Page Six exclusively that joining “The Real Housewives of Dubai” could boost ratings for Bravo’s latest iteration of its flagship franchise.

“What brings in the ratings brings in the ratings, honey. Just look at the numbers,” the reality star says, responding to recent shade thrown by “RHODubai” cast members Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan.

The duo expressed in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that their show was “good” without Parks, leaving the “Secrets of the Southern Belle” author confused.

“I like Lesa and I love Chanel Ayan. I didn’t hear that, but OK, that’s fine,” she tells us. “I don’t think we have an issue.”

Parks appeared on an early episode of “Dubai,” during which she caught up with her good pal Caroline Brooks and later joined the rest of the women for indoor skiing. Her cameo left fans — many of whom were delighted by her participation on Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” — wanting more.

The attorney, who has business dealings in the City of Gold, tells Page Six that she felt connected to the most of the group while filming abroad.

“All of the ladies on the show, they have boys,” she says, acknowledging Ayan, Milan, Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Sara Al Madani and Nina Ali. “So that’s something we all have in common, we all have sons. So we forged a real friendship.”

But, per Bravo Instagram fan account @queensofbravo, Ayan claimed to not know Parks on any such level in a since-deleted Tuesday tweet.

“To the thirsty Ex-housewife- shut the f—k up. You only met me once for 5 min. Let’s not make it a @Kandi situation with lies,” the model wrote, referencing the demise of Parks’ friendship with Kandi Burruss that coincided with her 2017 exit from “Atlanta.”

Regardless of any vitriol, Parks says she is looking forward to a “transcontinental” lifestyle as real estate pro Brooks aids in her search for the perfect home in the Middle East. The single mom of two — who shares Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, with ex-husband Apollo Nida — plans to bring her kids along for the ride.

“I’ve seen a few homes, but I want to actually go out there. Caroline Brooks is amazing. She knows real estate very well. She’s been doing this forever out there. I want to go so we can make a decision as a family, so it’s not just me looking form afar,” she explains.

Parks expects to feel “right at home” — among friends and foes — should “RHODubai” cameras capture her next chapter.

“What makes an ensemble cast an ensemble cast is because everyone plays their part and everyone’s being an individual. There’s no queen bee, there are a few snooze-fests,” she points out. “But when you’re being your authentic self and you’re enjoying yourself, it will fall in place and you’ll have a great franchise.”

Adds Parks, “I think that franchise definitely has potential to be great. Dubai is such a beautiful place … So I just feel it’s the home for me, honey.”

If Parks is eventually cast on “Dubai,” she would become the second “Housewife” in franchise history to to change cities after ex-“Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong was announced as a “friend of” on the next season of “Orange County.”

Do you think Phaedra can bring ‘the ratings’ to Dubai? We’re not so sure.