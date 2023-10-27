Phaedra Parks Hints at Split from Mystery Boyfriend Dr. O: There’s ‘Another Doctor’ in My Life

Phaedra Parks seems to have ended things with boyfriend Dr. O — but she says she has a new doctor love in her life.

via Page Six:

“You’ll have to watch to see what happens,” Parks says. “But yeah, there might be another doctor that’s looming in the picture as well. Love is in the air, honey!”

Although she may have split from Dr. O for another medical professional, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum still has lots of love for the pediatric cardiologist who lives overseas.

“Dr. O is definitely one of the most brilliant men that I’ve ever met and dated in my life. I haven’t been known for dating the smartest men, but he’s definitely super smart,” she raves.

“He’s a cardiologist, he’s a sweetie pie.”

Parks made a concerted effort to conceal details of their romance when she decided to join “Married to Medicine” — especially after her experience on “RHOA,” which closely followed the ups and downs of her relationship with now-ex-husband Apollo Nida.

“You know honey, if you want to keep something going, you’ve got to keep it to yourself now,” says Parks, who departed “RHOA” in 2017 after seven consecutive seasons.

“TV has not been the best on relationships,” the mom of two — who shares sons Ayden, 13, and Dylan, 10, with Nida, 44 — adds.

But dating within the world of medicine has given Parks’ love life a much needed resuscitation, she says.

“Because my type has definitely not worked for me in the past, I had to make some adjustments,” she explains without mentioning Nida’s 2014 fraud case and subsequent prison sentence.

“What I do like about doctors is they’re smart and if you’re having a heart attack — I seem to love cardiologists — they can obviously revive you and they know CPR,” she continues.

“And you don’t have to worry about getting sick and dying at home because if you’re right next to a doctor, they’ve been trained to save you.”

Parks — a famed entertainment attorney who has represented the likes of Bobby Brown and Jermaine Dupri — says that, to her, the lawyer-doctor dynamic is “couple goals.”

“Doctors are definitely smart. The conversations are different and the goals are definitely different,” she tells us. “Who doesn’t like ‘The Cosbys’? Like, that was the ultimate doctor-lawyer relationship.”

Along with her affinity for doctors, Parks is good friends with the majority of the “Married to Medicine” cast — including Quad Webb and Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

The reality star — who has also appeared on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,”“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” and will soon appear on Season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors” — is excited to take another step in her unscripted journey.

“It’s a blessing to be able to reinvent yourself and to evolve, so I’m grateful to be here at this moment,” she says. “It’s a great place to be in.”

“Married to Medicine” — starring Parks, Kimes, 52, Webb, 44, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Lateasha Lunceford and “friend of” the cast Dr. Alicia Egolum — returns to Bravo Thursday, Nov. 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

If you ask us, it sounds like Phaedra used Dr. O to land a spot on ‘Married to Medicine’ and now she’s “dating” another doctor so she can keep it.