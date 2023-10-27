Maine Shooting Suspect Robert Card Found Dead

Robert Card, the man police say killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has reportedly been found dead.

via NBC Boston:

Robert Card was the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Specific details were not immediately available. But sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators that there’s no longer a threat in Maine, as Card had been located and is deceased.

The update comes after days of angst as an armed and dangerous man was unaccounted for after 18 people were killed and 13 injured.

Shelter-in-place orders were in place in Androscoggin County and parts of neighboring Sagadahoc County. Those orders were lifted earlier Friday.

At least his rampage is over.