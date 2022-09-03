Phaedra Parks' Friends Reportedly 'Furious' at Apollo Nida's 'RHOA' Cameo

Phaedra Parks’ ‘close friends’ are reportedly upset that her ex-husband Apollo Nida managed to find his way back to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ before she did

The former inmate, 43, made a cameo on the Aug. 28 episode of the Bravo reality show and disparaged Parks, 48, in a scene with her former co-star Shereé Whitfield.

“Apollo has some nerve showing up and talking negatively about Phaedra when she’s done nothing but help him in his lifetime,” a source close to Parks tells Page Six exclusively. “Her friends are furious.”

The insider further claims, “Phaedra paid every one of his legal bills and, because of his guilt, he still went to prison. He will owe her for the rest of his life.”

Nida pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014. After completing his prison sentence, he was released and moved to a halfway house in Philadelphia in June 2019. Just days later, however, Nida was taken back into custodyfor violating his parole.

During his recent “RHOA” reprisal, the father of two — who shares sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, with Parks — claimed that his ex-wife left him “to die” during his legal woes.

“Phaedra left me to basically rot. That’s how I look at it,” he told Whitfield. “Because when it first happened, she wasn’t there. My sentencing, she wasn’t there. My self-surrendering, she wasn’t there.”

Nida also alleged that Parks would “not [allow]” him to see their kids at the time.

“It was a lot of things that showed me [she] really wasn’t there for me,” he said, also calling the attorney “coldhearted” in a confessional.

But our source counters that Parks “is an incredibly wonderful mother to his two boys,” adding, “The last thing [Nida] should be doing is talking negatively to anyone about her, especially since there is a legal agreement in their divorce decree that neither of them will ever speak disparagingly about one another. He doesn’t seem to be able to follow the rules even now.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2017 after nearly eight years of marriage.

The insider surmises that Nida’s decision to discuss the matter “comes down to his need for attention,” elaborating, “He realizes the only way that he’s going to get any press is to talk about Phaedra.”

Whitfield, 52, notably did not defend Parks against Nida’s claims in the scene — and even asked him to model in her She by Shereé fashion show airing in this Sunday’s “RHOA” Season 14 finale.

“It’s a shame that Shereé, who claims to be Phaedra’s good friend, would listen to Apollo’s sob story and not stand up and say, ‘Please stop bad-mouthing the woman who has supported you through everything,’” the source tells us.

“She should have at least told him to take some accountability, be a good dad and stop whining.”

Nida declined to comment for this story. Page Six has reached out to reps for Parks and Whitfield.

Last month, Parks told us about her current co-parenting dynamic with Nida.

“My children are the most important thing in my life. They are my No. 1 priority,” the single mom said, while giving props to her family members who help out.

“I’ve got great siblings, I’ve got great parents — and Apollo pitches in sometimes as well.”

However, despite fans’ calls for her to land a full-time role on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” the reality star explained that a move from Atlanta to the Middle East would not greatly impact her boys’ lives.

“I’m obviously the primary caretaker of the boys and the financial person,” she told us. “So wherever I make money, that’s where we’ll go.”

Parks departed “RHOA” in 2017 after seven consecutive seasons. This year, she appeared on Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” spinoff.

So, Phaedra is supposed to have the ‘final say’ in how Apollo presents his post-prison life to the public? We think not. Phaedra can go down to Dubai and tell her side to whoever will listen.