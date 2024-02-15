Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Nida Will Appear at Married to Medicine Season 10 Reunion | lovebscott.com

The moment many fans were waiting for.

via: People

Bravo viewers are in for a blast from the past at the upcoming Married to Medicine reunion.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the season 10 special will feature a reunion between cast member Phaedra Parks and her ex-husband Apollo Nida.

Parks’ costars Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb, Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Alicia Egolum were all kept in the dark about Nida’s appearance, and were shocked when he showed up at the taping in January in New York City, a source tells PEOPLE.

The audience won’t get to see what went down until March 3 when the multi-part Married to Medicine reunion kicks off — though a reunion teaser will likely drop before the season 10 finale on Feb. 25. But Nida hasn’t appeared on this season at all — something that becomes a topic of conversation on an episode of the show recently when he skipped his son Ayden’s 13th birthday party.

In fact, the Married to Medicine reunion will mark the first time Parks and Nida have appeared on screen together since season 7 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While they left there on bad terms, a source tells PEOPLE that Nida showed up to filming this time around to support Parks and to discuss their life post-divorce, including their cordial co-parenting bond (Parks and Nida are also parents to son Dylan, 10).

Parks, 50, and Nida, 45, married in 2009 and were introduced to Bravo audiences in season 3 of RHOA, when she joined the cast as a Housewife. Cameras followed the seemingly inseparable pair as they welcomed both children and he supported her many business dealings.