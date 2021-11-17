Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Spend His Birthday Together Amid Dating Rumors -- at Kris Jenner's Home [Photo]

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are fueling dating rumors once again.

The comedian rang in his 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian and others at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

Flavor Flav — who was also there — shared a picture of the group.

via Page Six:

The trio were joined by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner who alongside the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and Davidson wore brown and black SKIMS loungewear.

While Jenner donned a full set, Kardashian was snapped only wearing the bottom half while Davidson wore its matching top.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner ??,” the rapper captioned his photos of the foursome.

“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Kardashian was first spotted holding hands with the lothario on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California, shortly after her “SNL” hosting gig — where the pair shared a kiss during a sketch.

The reality star later flew to Davidson’s native NYC, where the pair went on both solo and group dates in Staten Island and Manhattan.

“This is not a stunt,” a source within the Kardashian camp told The Post of their blossoming connection. “Kim doesn’t need to do that, that’s not her style. There’s plenty of other things she could do to get attention.

“It’s super early, but there’s interest from both sides. The hard thing is putting a label on whatever this is.”

It’s clear that Kim and Pete enjoy each other’s company — but we NEVER saw that coming.