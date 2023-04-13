Pete Davidson Clarifies Penis Size, Drops Rapper-Packed 'Bupkis' Trailer

Pete Davidson officially premiered his “Bupkis” series trailer on “The Breakfast Club,” but it kinda got overshadowed by Pete’s dong, and its effect on his dating resume.

via: Entertainment Tonight

On Thursday, the streaming network shared the chaotic, star-filled trailer featuring new footage from Davidson’s semi-autobiographical series, which launches Thursday, May 4.

The comedy follows Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The half-hour series, which straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson, stars Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

The trailer, which Peacock touts as Davidson’s cut, features a slew of famous guest stars, including Davidson’s real-life girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders; Bobby Cannavale; Al Gore; Jon Stewart; Charlie Day; Steve Buscemi; Sebastian Stan; Machine Gun Kelly; Ray Romano; John Mulaney; Kenan Thompson; and more.

As expected, Davidson pokes fun at the tabloids’ obsession over his personal life and even his “big d**k energy,” as Romano tells him in one memorable moment in the trailer, “You’re like p***y Thanos.”

Watch Davidson’s custom cut of the Bupkis trailer below.

Pete sat down with Charlamagne Tha God and the Breakfast Club for a special interview where Pete was grilled him about his alleged super-sized penis, which is at least related to “Bupkis.

Pete’s been linked to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and most recently, Chase Sui Wonders but the 29-year-old star swears there’s nothing special about his penis. Like a tailored suit, he says it’s just the right fit.