Performing At The 2022 Grammys Are Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, And Others [Photo]

Slowly but surely, this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony is starting to come together.

via: Pitchfork

The first batch of performers for this years Grammys has been announced, Variety notes. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brandi Carlile are set to perform at the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The event airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and livestreams on Paramount+, where it will remain available on demand.

Trevor Noah will once again host the show. Jon Batiste is the most nominated artist, with 11 nods, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. receiving eight each.

*Officially* pressing play on our first round of #GRAMMYs performers! ?? Be sure to watch the #GRAMMYs LIVE, April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! We’re going on the record to say we are PUMPED. pic.twitter.com/WQtJmb3Jay — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2022

Those artists have a storied history with the Grammys. Eilish, for instance, won all four major awards at the 2020 show and had a major presence the next year, winning Record Of The Year for “Everything I Wanted,” which she also performed. As for BTS, this is their second year both being nominated for a Grammy and performing at the ceremony. Rodrigo had a huge Grammy year in 2021 as she was nominated for a whopping seven awards, which she called “probably the most meaningful” of her dreams that came true that year.