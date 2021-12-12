Peloton Responds to ‘And Just Like That’ Controversy With Ad Featuring Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth [Video]

Ryan Reynolds is here to help Peloton out of yet another holiday season PR crisis.

via: Complex

Peloton apparently isn’t a company that’ll run away from a challenge.

Spoiler alert, but after HBO Max’s new series …And Just Like That—a Sex and the City revival—killed off Chris Noth’s Mr. Big by using a Peloton exercise session as the cause of death, the company tapped that same actorm and Ryan Reynolds, for an ad just a few days later. And they’re having some fun with it.

Of course, the Friday episode caused Peloton’s shares to plunge 11% , but that didn’t stop them from nabbing actor Not for a clap-back of a commercial appearance. The character had been dealing with heart problems in the series, but the first episode caught fans (and likely Peloton) off guard.

Peloton claims it knew its product would be featured in the show, and even knew instructor Jess King would act as fictional instructor Allegra. But it had now idea that its famous bike would be the cause of the iconic character’s death.

In the new ad, Noth can be seen sitting by a fire with a Peloton instructor, as they both toast “to new beginnings.” By the looks of it, he’s surely not dead. Reynolds narrates the clip, which he shared on his Twitter feed with the caption “unspoiler alert.”

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation. … Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels,” Reynolds says in the clip. “He’s alive.”

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist who is on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, responded to the initial death in a statement.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” she said. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars and big steaks — and was at serious risk, as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Brilliant ad, and PR move Peloton.