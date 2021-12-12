50 Cent Continues to Troll Madonna After She Calls Him Out for ‘Fake Apology’ [Photos + Video]

50 Cent and Madonna have been engaged in an ongoing social media feud since late November when the television executive made fun of one of her lingerie-clad photo shoots. On Saturday (December 11), the 63-year-old pop icon issued an Instagram video detailing why she thought 50 Cent’s apology was “bullshit.”

via: Rap-Up

Last month, 50 mocked the pop icon by blasting a risqué photo that showed her ass and legs sticking out from under a bed.

“yo this is the funniest shit LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up,” he captioned it.

After seeing the memes and jokes at her expense, the 63-year-old singer called him out for “pretending to be her friend.”

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media, the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult,” Madonna wrote alongside a photo of the two of them together from 2003. “You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you’re my age!”

50 offered an apology before deleting it. “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings,” he wrote. “I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

But Madonna is not buying it. On Saturday, she released a video in which she clapped back at his “fake apology.”

“You were trying to shame me, you were trying to humiliate me,” she said in a cartoon-filtered clip. “Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit, and it’s not valid.”

She shared a throwback clip of 50 boasting about their friendship, adding, “An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior, and remarks.”

But hours later, 50 was back to trolling the Material Girl, posting a series of photos of people mimicking her pose, which he called the “Like a Virgin 63 Challenge.”

“well what a positive influence you are. LOL #likeavirgin63 challenge. I’m sorry, SORRY DIDN’T WORK !” he wrote.

He also took aim at Bow Wow for liking Madonna’s post. “I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club,” wrote the “Power” producer. “Fool that money was for the dancers!”

I’m not sure you can out troll 50 Cent.