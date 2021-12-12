Iggy Azalea Calls Out Regretful Joe Biden Voters: "Ya Gonna Blink & That Orange Will Be Back" [Photos]

Iggy Azalea is doing her part to remind folks what America went through from 2016 to 2020 while former president Donald Trump was running the Oval Office.

via: HotNewHipHop

“I really hate to get political but can we shut the fuck up with the ‘I regret voting Biden’ commentary cause ya gonna blink and that orange will be back running for presidency,” Azalea tweeted. “It’s so fuckin disappointing to see y’all think it’s an edgy take.”

In response to a fan agreeing with her and admitting she was an acquiescent Biden voter, Azalea added: “I thought we all collectively agreed that ‘please just don’t make it any worse’ was worth a vote and in that regard it’s been successful. can we please not forget how terrifying & stressful the last 4 years were for so many people because of that man.”

Trump has yet to officially announce a bid for 2024; however, he is expected to reveal his plans following next year’s midterm elections.

Azalea is currently taking a break from making music. Following the release of her August 2021 album, The End of an Era, she announced she’d be going on an extended hiatus.

Check out Azalea’s tweets below.

I really hate to get political but can we shut the fuck up with the

“I regret voting Biden” commentary cause ya gonna blink and that orange will be back running for presidency.

It’s so fuckin disappointing to see y’all think it’s an edgy take. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 12, 2021

I thought we all collectively agreed that “please just don’t make it any worse” was worth a vote and in that regard it’s been successful. can we please not forget how terrifying & stressful the last 4 years were for so many people because of that man. https://t.co/qef5MywSxg — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 12, 2021

Interesting that Iggy is the person delivering this message.