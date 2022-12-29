Pelé's Daughter Kely Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Soccer Star's Death: 'We Love You Infinitely'

Pelé’s eldest daughter is saying goodbye to her father with a heartfelt post.

via People:

Kely Christina Arantes do Nascimento shared an impactful photo on Instagram showing a bunch of hands — presumably his six living childrenand his wife — grasping Pelé’s hands in what appears to be a hospital.

Translated from Portuguese, the captioned read, “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace. ???.”

Nascimento has been providing updates over the past month as her father received treatment for colon cancer. Last week, she revealed on Instagram that her family would spend the Christmas holiday by her dad’s side at the hospital as his cancer worsened.

“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!” Nascimento wrote. “We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone.”

She said the family planned to keep spirits high by making caipirinhas, Brazil’s national cocktail, in his room.

“We wish everyone who celebrates a Christmas that filled with family, full of children, some fighting ????? and TONS of Love and Health!!” she wrote.

Pelé had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since last year, when the cancer was discovered after a routine medical exam.

He had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and wrote on social media afterwards, “I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Last month, Pelé was hospitalized, though his daughter assured fans at the time that there was “no emergency or new dire prediction.” She said, “I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

He was eventually transferred to a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to Folha de S.Paulo, after chemotherapy treatments reportedly stopped working. The newspaper reported that his chemo was suspended so he could receive “comforting treatment” for pain relief without “invasive therapies.”

Pelé’s death was announced on social media Thursday. A post on his Instagram read, “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

“His message today becomes a legacy for future generations,” it continued. “Love, love and love, forever.”

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, rose to fame playing for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team, winning three FIFA World Cups over the span of his 20-year career. He became widely considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Following his death, sports stars and celebrities paid tribute to Pelé, with Cristiano Ronaldo writing in part, “A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.”