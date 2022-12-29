YFN Lucci Will Not Testify in YSL RICO Trial, His Attorney Says

YFN Lucci is not expected to testify as a witness in the upcoming RICO trial involving nemesis Young Thug and YSL.

via Complex:

His attorney Drew Findling tells TMZ that Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, has not been interviewed or subpoenaed by anyone associated with the case. “Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless,” Findling said. “So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett will not be a witness in the YSL case.”

YFN Lucci’s lawyer filed for an emergency bond hearing in May after the rapper was repeatedly stabbed with a shank inside Fulton County Jail. The motion alleges two individuals were given permission from Thug to carry out the attack. Lucci remains behind bars as he awaits his own trial in which he and 11 others were charged with gang-related racketeering.

“His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case,” Findling said.

The stabbing occurred after Lucci turned himself in to authorities on the aforementioned charge. He was released from jail on a $500,000 bond last year after being charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of James Adams.

Despite YFN Lucci’s lack of involvement in the trial, the Atlanta native has been indirectly responsible for keeping Thugger in prison. The judge denied Thug’s bond attempt earlier this year after prosecutors cited his lyrics from the Juice WRLD-assisted track “Bad Boy” where he’s accused of bragging about shooting Lucci’s mother.

If they don’t need Lucci’s testimony then you already know they have everything they need to put Young Thug away. Young Thug’s trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023.