Peacock Announces Recurring Guest Stars For The Upcoming Series ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Peacock’s limited series spinoff of the classic Best Man films is welcoming some new faces! On Friday, the network revealed several recurring guest stars who will appear in the upcoming series, The Best Man: Final Chapters.

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will join the new show for its 10-episode run.

The original cast from the popular film franchise of the same name are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated The Best Man: The Final Chapters. This includes Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan, Terrence Howard as Quentin Spivey, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn Stewart, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby Taylor, Regina Hall as Candace Murchison, Harold Perrineau as Julian Murchison, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Honoree Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong

Created, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee & Dayna Lynne North, the series will catch up with the film’s cast as relationships have evolved with time, and past problems resurface in the unpredictable stages of life after 50.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is produced by Universal Television, and executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind, alongside Lee for Blackmaled Productions and North for Loud Sis Productions. Dominique Telson will also serve as executive producer and oversee the film’s production.

Take a look at the new cast members for Peacock’s forthcoming dramedy series.

The beautiful Nicole Ari Parker will play the captivating, high profile, multi-hyphenate Xiomara Amani, who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew.

The seasoned veteran Ron Canada will play Quentin’s father, Wellington. He is the patriarch of the family and is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son.

Power‘s Brandon Victor Dixon will play Demetrius, a man from someone from Jordan’s past who has resurfaced in her life.

Yvonna Pearson will portray the lovely Jasmine, who works at the island resort and takes care of the crew during their visit.

Terrence Terrell will play the charming tech worker Will, who is is taking a much-needed island vacation.

Eric Scott Ways will play LJ, Lance’s son who is made in Lance’s image. LJ is a football prodigy, but football isn’t necessarily LJ’s passion.

Tobias Truvillion will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs.

Michael Genet plays Dr. Temple, a debonair professor at Fordham University. He’s authoritative and friendlier than expected.

Aaron Serotsky will play Stan, a literary agent.