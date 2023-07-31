Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dead at 70 After Private Bout of Cancer

Paul Reubens, the actor who made millions around the world laugh with his Pee-Wee Herman character, has died.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” wrote Reubens’ estate in an Instagram post. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

RIP.