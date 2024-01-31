Patrick Mahomes Defends His ‘Dad Bod’: ‘I Got Kids’

Patrick Mahomes is defending his “dad bod” from internet critics.

via Complex:

Fans poked fun after he was filmed shirtless while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs win in the AFC Championship game this past weekend.

On Wednesday, Mahomes addressed all the jokes people had about his “dad bod” that was exposed in a video shared by the NFL. In the clip, Mahomes saluted his team for the “great job” they did in their AFC Championship battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? ??? #DadBodSZN,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tweeted. “Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL ???.”

Despite getting dragged for his dad bod, Mahomes put on another stellar performance as he went 30-for-39 for 241 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers in the Chiefs’ second consecutive AFC Championship win. Mahomes and company are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. They’ve won twice, in 2020 and 2023.

In a statement via ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Mahomes said he didn’t want his team to get comfortable after beating the Ravens 17-10. According to Mahomes, the job is far from done.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said following the game. “You never know how many you’re going to get to or if you’re going to get to any. So it truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long. Guys coming together, it really is special. But I told them, ‘The job’s not done.’ Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring.”

The internet can be rude for absolutely no reason.