Paris Jackson Demands Restraining Order From Stalker Who Climbed Over Her Fence and Peeked Through Her Windows

Paris Jackson is demanding a restraining order for the stalker after he intruded in her home.

via: Radar Online

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jackson said the intruder scaled the fence and peered through the windows on August 23 before being confronted by one of her friends. The Hit Your Knees singer wasn’t home during the incident, but her pal was staying there and spotted the unwanted guest.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the late King of Pop’s daughter’s home, but the man was already gone.

While Jackson said she doesn’t know the prowler, she claimed he’s been sending her unwanted messages since December 2019. The model revealed she fears for her safety because she believes the man is getting more brazen, leaving her stressed and scared to be home alone.

This wasn’t the first time the trespasser was on her property either. He was arrested at her home once before.

Jackson is begging the judge to grant her a restraining order from him. She wants the man to be ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home and vehicle, or any venue where she performs. Jackson is also asking he be forbidden from contacting her online, according to the documents.

Days after the singer put in the restraining order request, sources told TMZ there was another report of a man showing up at her home. This time, the unwanted guest allegedly walked up to her front door. Thankfully, Jackson wasn’t home at the time.

Now, LAPD Threat Management is involved in the case.

Jackson isn’t just facing a stalker. As RadarOnline.com reported, she faced backlash from Michael fans after not posting a birthday tribute to him this week. The Beat It superstar would have been 65 on August 29. His life was cut short in June 2009 when he died at 50.

His daughter opened up about the “ridiculous” hate messages she received for not sharing a birthday post, revealing her father never liked them to make a fuss about his special day.