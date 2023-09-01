Yung Bleu’s Wife Slams ‘Short Ass Dick’ Rapper’s Alleged Cheating: ‘I Need the Best Divorce Lawyer’ [Photo + Video]

Yung Bleu’s wife Tiemeria has accused the rapper and singer-songwriter of cheating after she saw a video of a woman claiming he flew her out to link up.

via: Vibe

The cheating allegations started when a woman, who goes by the username Tenom, claimed that the “C-List” rapper slid in her DM after seeing a viral video of her showing off her extra-long tongue. From there, she said the Alabama rapper privately flew her out to NYC, only after requesting she have a certain hairstyle and dress like a “tomboy.”

Soon after meeting up with him, Tenom claimed that Bleu was being a “weirdo,” as he didn’t speak to her, introduce her to his team, offer her food, or exhibit any kind of hospitality. She also claimed to have attended a basketball game with him where he requested that she, “don’t sit next to him,” incase the Jumbotron catches him on camera.

Ultimately, the woman ditched Bleu and returned to Philadelphia.

In a two-part TikTok video, Tenom shared videos of her being with Bleu on the private jet, being at the basketball game, screenshots of messages between them, and more. According to the woman, she asked Bleu what was his purpose in bringing her out to NYC, as she summed it up to him just wanting her to act like a “groupie.”

Shortly after sharing her story, Bleu’s wife posted a video to her Instagram Story, where she claimed to have kicked him out after confronting him about the cheating allegations. Tiemeria seemed to believe what the woman alleged, as she called her own husband, “weird.”

“This bi**h is not lying on you at all,” Tiemeria said in her video. “She got so many muthafu**kin’ receipts.” She then added, “I hope Boosie come get your muthaf**kin’ a**. He ain’t got no car keys he ain’t got no house keys, he can’t get in this muthaf**ka. So, he going to be outside tonight unless one of you bi**hes come get him.”

She ended the IG Story with, “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.”

See Yung Bleu’s wife sound off on the “You’re Mines Still” rapper below.