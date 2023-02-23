Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Roofied and Raped at 15 By an Older Man

Paris Hilton is sharing more about how traumatic her childhood was darker than any of us likely imagined.

via Page Six:

In a bombshell new interview with Glamour magazine, the billionaire heiress revealed that her first sexual encounter was nonconsensual and occurred at the age of 15.

Hilton, now 42, claimed her abuser was an older man she met at a local mall in California, who allegedly slipped something into her drink and took advantage of her.

At the time, Hilton was living with her maternal grandmother in Palm Springs. She told the outlet that she’d visit Los Angeles to see her friends and hang out at the Westfield Century City shopping center “almost every weekend.”

She noted that “[older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores” and that she and her pals would “talk to them” and “give them [their] beeper [pager] numbers.”

One day, the group of men “invited” Hilton and her girls “to their house,” where the minors were allegedly given “berry wine coolers” to drink.

Hilton – who “didn’t drink or [do] anything back then” – recalled one of the guys being particularly forceful in making her consume her beverage.

“When I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy,” she claimed. “I don’t know what he put in there; I’m assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol].”

The new mom said she passed out and woke up a few hours later, knowing that something had happened.

“I remembered it,” she shared. “I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear.”

The experience preceded the two-plus years the seemingly troubled teen spent at various and expensive behavioral modification programs, including Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she claimed she was force-fed drugs and subjected to late-night gynecological exams.

“I was just a little girl. I just feel like they stole my childhood,” she told Glamour, adding that her time at Provo contributed to her and husband Carter Reum’s decision to welcome their newborn son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate.

When asked if she chose surrogacy because she was worried about carrying a baby at her age, the DJ replied, “No,” and said she would’ve used a surrogate at 20.

“I’m just so scared – I think, again, leading back to Provo – of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in,” she explained, noting that she wanted a family “so bad” but couldn’t bear “the physical part of doing it.”

Hilton also revealed during her sit-down that she had an abortion in her early 20s, something she “didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that” at the time.

“I was a kid,” she said, “and I was not ready for that.”

We hope Paris has had the space to unpack this trauma with a professional and truly heal.