Pardi Responds to Megan Thee Stallion with a Diss Track, Alleges She Cheated and Got Lipo: 'Your Soul Is Disgusting' [Video]

Pardison Fontaine — aka Pardi — has dropped a new diss track aimed at ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.

The song is called “Thee Person,” and it’s a response to Megan’s latest single “Cobra” in which she alleges he cheated on her.

Pardi took to Instagram with a snippet of the record and he makes some pretty wild allegations of his own.

He raps that Megan was the one who cheated during their relationship. He also alleges that she “got lipo” and is lying about her fitness journey.

Check out some of the lyrics below:

“God I treated you like a queen / whole time I’m a clown in your circus / I tried to pull you up out the mud / here you are trying to drown me on purpose / you know the devil was a serpent / for some streams and some views girl I hope it was worth it / This ain’t for Megan Thee Stallion / This is for Megan Thee Person / Had me beefing with n*ggas you know you was f*cking / Beautiful girl but your soul is disgusting / you got everything but you still ain’t happy / that should be showing you something / hire detectives / girl you the feds / not in your house, not in your bed / you lying to people you sick in the head.”

Yikes. Listen to the snippet he posted below.

