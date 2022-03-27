  1. Home
  2. News

Oscars 2022: The Complete List of Winners

March 27, 2022 9:56 PM PST

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony is over.

While everyone talks about Will Smith’s soon-to-be legendary slap, get into the complete list of the night’s winners below.

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (WINNER)
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer (WINNER)
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast, Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Costume Design

Cruella (WINNER)
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune (WINNER)
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Dune (WINNER)
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune (WINNER)
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car (WINNER)
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper (WINNER)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye (WINNER)
On My Mind
Please Hold

Share This Post

Tags:2022 Oscars