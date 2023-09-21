Orlando Brown Confirms Sobriety In Touching, Surprise Visit At Mom’s Home [Video]

Orlando Brown appears to be back on the right track.

via: Vibe

In a TikTok video shared by a woman named Tiffney Anderson on Tuesday (Sept. 19), the beloved child star and his family surprised her with a visit and a bouquet of flowers.

“I am on CLOUDS RIGHT NOOOOW!! My son and his beautiful family surprised me yesterday AHHHHHHHHH!!!,” Anderson wrote in the video’s caption. “WHAT JOY I FEEL right now. Orlando, it felt like old times. The laughter, memories and stories lol lol!!! Thank you for thinking of me. What joy joy joy.. Lord I thank you and love you SO much!!!”

As Brown approached her Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. home, Anderson expressed, “Guess who just pulled up on me! Shut up, Orlando.” Boyz II Men’s “A Song For Mama” played in the background for a few seconds before the music ends.

After teasing him about coughing and saying it could “only be two things,” the That’s So Raven alum declared, “No! I don’t smoke no more dope.” With a wide, heartwarming grin, Brown said “Hi mama” as the two embraced.

He, then, waved to the camera before Anderson greeted Brown’s adorable son, Frankie, and wife of three years, Danielle. Later, Anderson zoomed in on Danielle’s baby bump as they enjoyed family time inside of the home, confirming that the couple is expecting another baby.

According to BCK, Brown credits his wife and God for helping with his sobriety. This is the actor’s first public appearance since being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation back in February.

Watch the touching video below.

