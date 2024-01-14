Oppenheimer, The Bear, and More Win Big at Critics Choice Awards 2024: See the Full List of Winners

Hollywood turned out on Emmys Eve for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

Actress-comedian Chelsea Handler returned for the second consecutive year as host of the ceremony, which was held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Los Angeles.

Summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer continued to rake in the accolades across multiple award categories, as did HBO comedy-drama Succession and Netflix’s road-rage inspired limited series Beef.

Read on for the full list of winners at.

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession – WINNER

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Limited Series

Beef – WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady – WINNER

Reality

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers – WINNER

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Maria Bello, Beef – WINNER

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Foreign Language Series

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin – WINNER

Mask Girl

Moving

Best Animated Series

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – WINNER

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Best Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J – WINNER

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer