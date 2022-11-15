Offset Wrote A Heartbreaking Letter To Takeoff Reflecting On His Death: ‘I Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time’ [Photo]

It seems Offset has needed some time to collect and organize his thoughts about the death of cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The day after Takeoff passed on November 1, Offset changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Takeoff and that was as close as he came to offering a statement. Now, though, he has shared a touching post reflecting on Takeoff.

via: Rolling Stone

Offset shared a heart-wrenching tribute to Takeoff, describing the “unbearable pain” he’s felt in the weeks since his Migos bandmate and cousin was shot and killed in Houston.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Recalling how Takeoff’s preferred greeting wasn’t a dap but a hug, Offset wrote, “I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Offset closed his note by writing, “Given e strength, give your brothers strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

Accompanying the note were a handful of photos and videos of Takeoff and Migos over the years. Offset also included a short note in the caption, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Offset’s message came several days after he fought back tears while speaking at Takeoff’s massive memorial at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. At one particularly vulnerable moment, Offset said, “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes.”

The third member of Migos, Quavo, also spoke at Takeoff’s memorial and shared a tribute online. “This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” Quavo wrote. “But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it…you are OUR angel.”