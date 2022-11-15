Lebron James’ SpringHill Company To Produce Nipsey Hussle Docuseries [Video]

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries.

via: BET

Nipsey Hussle is getting the docuseries treatment as the late rapper’s production company Marathon Films, will be partnering with Lebron James’ multi-hyphenate media studio, The SpringHill Company, to tell the life story of the Los Angeles native.

Currently untitled, the docuseries will detail “the comprehensive story of Nipsey, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life” and give audiences a glimpse into Nipsey’s inne circle, never-before-seen archival footage, and interviews from Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Lauren London.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said James in a statement.

“He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” said Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nipsey’s older brother in a statement.

“He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story is detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, “If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Nipsey continuously repped his roots and pushed for the Southern California music scene to have a place in the industry.. Throughout his music career, the musician became a 5x Grammy-Award nominee with his last project, Victory Lap, nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. He also made strides with his activism efforts, opening Marathon Clothing in Crenshaw’s commercial district as a place for the community to come together in a celebration of culture and establishing Marathon Agency, a brand designed to better serve his community through personal representation aligned with a client’s interests in mind.

“SpringHill was created to put artists and athletes at the forefront of their stories in an authentic, compelling, and creative way,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “It’s an incredible responsibility to tell Nipsey Hussle’s story alongside his family and Marathon Films in a way that captures every facet of life from his childhood to his impact on community and culture. His legacy is so much more than music – he defined activism and what it means to never forget where you come from. It’s an honor for SpringHill to help tell this important story.”

The series is set to be directed and executive produced by the Emmy-nominated director One9 (“L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later;” “Nas: Time is Illmatic”).

The untitled project doesn’t have a release date yet.