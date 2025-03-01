Offset Wants Even Split, Joint Custody in Cardi B Divorce

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Offset is making it crystal clear he wants to end his marriage to Cardi B — and he wants to make sure they share custody of their kids.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday, February 28, the “JEALOUSY” rapper wants to ensure equal time with his young children Kulture, Wave and their newborn daughter. He agrees that Bardi’s home should be the children’s primary residence, but wants the court to set up their child support obligations. Speaking of their homes, Offset also wants the judge to split up their marital property and requests that both parents pay their respective legal fees.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in August — just a few weeks after she gave birth to their third child. The baby girl’s name has yet to be revealed, however, some fans believe they may have figured it out. Back in November, jeweler Eliantte posted a video of three diamond bracelets he made for Bardi, which have her kids’ names on them. She tried to cover up the last bracelet to conceal her new daughter’s name, but she inadvertently revealed the first two letters “B” and “L” as well as the ending letters “O” and “M.” Some fans believe she named the child “Blossom” while others think it’s “Bloom.”

“You can’t see my daughter’s name yet, so I gotta hide the last one,” she said in the video. “Just know the entire wrist is Eliantte b***h.”

Cardi B and Offset have been living separately while they figure out the terms of their divorce. Although their split started off cordial, it eventually turned ugly especially after the two engaged in a public spat on social media during Offset’s birthday weekend.