Offset Says He's In A 'Dark Place' After Takeoff's Death

Offset says he’s in a ‘dark place’ one month after Takeoff’s death.

via Rap-Up:

The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he’s been feeling down after losing his groupmate and cousin following last month’s deadly shooting in Houston.

“In a dark place,” Offset tweeted alongside the middle finger emoji.

Last week, he returned to the stage for the first time since Takeoff’s death. At the beginning of his performance, which took place during Art Basel in Miami, he paid tribute to Takeoff and performed Migos hits.

“We’re doing this for my brother, for Takeoff … let’s do this sh*t!” he told the crowd.

Offset, who delayed his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, previously opened up about the “unbearable” loss. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote in one tribute, later adding, “Not a day go by man this shit still unreal to me.”

The tragedy has also taken a toll on his wife Cardi B, who has been struggling to make her husband happy. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she said. “I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile, fu**in’ seeing him randomly cry, trying to distract his mind.”

Takeoff was shot and killed following a dispute outside a bowling alley in Houston, which injured two others. Last week, police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark in connection with the fatal shooting. The 33-year-old man was charged with murder and is currently being held on $2 million bond. A second man was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.

As he mourns the loss, Offset has asked fans and the media to only post positive things about his cousin. “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in good light please!” he wrote on his IG Story.

Grief never ends, but we hope Offset can find a way to move forward in a better place.

