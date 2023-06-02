Offset Channels Michael Jackson At 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Premiere With Sons

Offset is surely his sons’ superhero after taking them to the fun-filled Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse premiere on Tuesday night (May 30).

via: AceShowbiz

The 31-year-old hit the red carpet in Los Angeles in a long-sleeved body fit bright red satin jacket which came with a zipper and a number of black belt embellishments on both of the sleeves. He also wore a pair of fitted black leather pants which had silver studs and black straps on it.

Similar to the jacket, the “Red Room” rapper’s pants also came with a number of black belt embellishments on both of their sides. He completed his red carpet look with a studded big black belt, a pair of sparkling earrings, black sunglasses, matching gloves and matching pointed-toe boots.

At the premiere, the one-third of Migos was joined by his three sons, 13-year-old Jordan, 8-year-old Kody and 1-year-old Wave. He looked sharp as he posed for photos along with his children who were equally dressed in all-black ensembles.

The trio youngsters could be seen sporting black leather jackets, three pairs of black leather pants, black sneakers and black shades. However, one of Offset’s sons, Kody, presented a slightly different appearance from the others by wearing a red scarf on his head.

One day following the premiere, Offset shared a series of photos on Instagram that captured his and his children’s red carpet appearance. In the May 31 post, he also let out an old picture of Michael in his iconic ensemble. He simply captioned his post, “Me and gang @spiderversemovie premiere.”

Offset’s post was quickly flooded with comments. Many of whom focused on his son Wave. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, “Wave ate y’all up.” Another pointed out, “Wave is all Cardi.” Similarly, a third wrote, “It’s so crazy all your boys look like you then boom here come Wave lol Cardi did all the work.”